Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,066 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 2.50% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth about $236,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $55,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EJUL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,549. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $24.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

