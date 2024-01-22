Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,521,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,519,558. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.