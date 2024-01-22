Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 1,914 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Incyte were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,882,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,191,000 after buying an additional 527,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Incyte by 117.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,086,000 after acquiring an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,077,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,178,000 after acquiring an additional 115,748 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.96. 216,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.91. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

