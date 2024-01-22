Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 24,429 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.8% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,348,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,514,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.36. 1,336,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,753. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

