Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 3,551 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,365,325. The company has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

