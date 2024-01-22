Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 682 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,722,000 after acquiring an additional 716,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,425,000 after acquiring an additional 527,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.70. 125,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,895. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

