Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 394,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after buying an additional 765,160 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after buying an additional 83,199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 506,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:HPE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,330,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,754,050. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 50,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $845,677.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,834.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

