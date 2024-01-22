Berger Financial Group Inc Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 648,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,823 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 12,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.36. 587,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,788,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

