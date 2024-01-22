Berger Financial Group Inc Has $40.48 Million Stock Position in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PJFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.76% of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF worth $40,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

PJFG traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.47. 157,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,331. PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $75.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.58.

The PGIM Jennison Focused Growth ETF (PJFG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of growth stocks from all over the world. PJFG was launched on Dec 12, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

