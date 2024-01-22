Berger Financial Group Inc Has $5.17 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Assurant worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Assurant by 353.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIZ. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.80.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of AIZ stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.14. The company had a trading volume of 34,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.46. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $173.60.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares in the company, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

