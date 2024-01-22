Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,065 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 3.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of UAUG traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.07. 549,030 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

