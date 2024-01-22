Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 14,010 Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.64% of CION Investment worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in CION Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,190,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 883,149.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 468,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 407,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,622,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 164.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 236,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

CION Investment Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CION traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 91,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,558. The stock has a market cap of $608.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.05. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CION

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.