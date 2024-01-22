Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 5,733 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 2.2% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.19% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $18,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,259 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,173,000 after buying an additional 937,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.70. 226,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.69 and a 1 year high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

