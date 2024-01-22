Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after purchasing an additional 416,081 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,794,000 after buying an additional 1,412,571 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after buying an additional 737,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,755. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.