Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 5327768 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of £2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

