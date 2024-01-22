Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 6.3%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.14. 661,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,093,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Biohaven from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Biohaven from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Biohaven presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Biohaven Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Irina Antonijevic sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $459,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,535 shares in the company, valued at $105,937.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Biohaven by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 2.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Biohaven by 4.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Biohaven by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

