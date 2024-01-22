Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.90.

Shares of BIR opened at C$4.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.29. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.95.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company had revenue of C$177.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6748058 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

