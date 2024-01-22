BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $573,616.87

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $501.46 million and approximately $573,616.87 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $40,379.58 or 1.00338043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00018305 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00023276 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011702 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.00205611 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 40,979.29387381 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $557,711.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

