Bitcoin Price Hits $39,605.47 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $776.48 billion and approximately $27.14 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $39,605.47 on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.16 or 0.00586175 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00176816 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00021875 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,605,425 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.