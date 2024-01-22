Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Cap of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00055592 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00056658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00019769 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000604 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

