Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00056501 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00056565 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

