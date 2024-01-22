BITICA COIN Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $319,234.84 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $240,212.27 and $319,234.84 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00018365 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023166 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,069.20 or 1.00087904 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011731 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.83 or 0.00214389 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003898 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,054,852,658 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001664 USD and is up 12.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $382,173.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

