Bittensor Price Reaches $239.54 on Major Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Bittensor has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $239.54 or 0.00591588 BTC on major exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $5.89 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,092,022 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

