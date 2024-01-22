Bittensor Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.46 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $239.54 or 0.00591588 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bittensor has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $5.89 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,092,022 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,089,378. The last known price of Bittensor is 249.54070835 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,077,877.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

