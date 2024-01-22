BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Has $511,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.75. 3,237,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,416. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.96. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

