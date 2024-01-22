BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Sells 18,393 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 7.2% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 247,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,325. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.36. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

