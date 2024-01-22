BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 383,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,534. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.