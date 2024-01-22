BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 1.7% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 372,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,087,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 94,998.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 153,374,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,874,217,000 after buying an additional 153,212,783 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 273,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,535,000 after buying an additional 36,516 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 34,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $86.13 and a 52 week high of $103.40.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

