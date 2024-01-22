Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 2.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.78% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

NYSEARCA FREL traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,411. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

