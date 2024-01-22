Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 2,272 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 2.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $37.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $35.17.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.