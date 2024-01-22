Black Diamond Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.85. 54,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,318. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

