Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $15.15 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $70.03. The company had a trading volume of 199,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $70.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

