Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 559,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,487,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 761,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of the Smith College raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustees of the Smith College now owns 140,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,457. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

