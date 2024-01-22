Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Capital World Investors lifted its position in CSX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,134,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,514,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.06. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

