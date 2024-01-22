Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 2,383 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCV. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.60. 3,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,326. The company has a market cap of $576.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.50. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.34 and a 1-year high of $68.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.469 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

