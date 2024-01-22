Black Diamond Financial LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 270,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $48.03. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

