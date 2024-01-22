Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.10. The company had a trading volume of 498,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,163. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $111.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

