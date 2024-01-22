BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $521.14

BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 521.14 ($6.63) and last traded at GBX 522.74 ($6.65), with a volume of 166114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526 ($6.69).

BlackRock World Mining Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 557.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 572.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 763.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock World Mining Trust

In related news, insider Charles W. Goodyear purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £109,600 ($139,457.95). In other BlackRock World Mining Trust news, insider Charles W. Goodyear acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 548 ($6.97) per share, with a total value of £109,600 ($139,457.95). Also, insider Charles W. Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 589 ($7.49) per share, for a total transaction of £29,450 ($37,472.96). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,487 shares of company stock valued at $16,363,876. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

