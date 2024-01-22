BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $140.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SUI. Truist Financial cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Compass Point cut their price target on Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

NYSE SUI opened at $129.19 on Monday. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $163.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.63.

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

