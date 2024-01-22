BNB (BNB) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. BNB has a market cap of $46.86 billion and approximately $834.58 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $313.37 or 0.00770354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,548,561 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,548,624.48490727. The last known price of BNB is 317.23743375 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2023 active market(s) with $760,233,765.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

