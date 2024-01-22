BNB (BNB) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. BNB has a market cap of $46.86 billion and approximately $834.58 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $313.37 or 0.00770354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,548,561 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,548,624.48490727. The last known price of BNB is 317.23743375 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2023 active market(s) with $760,233,765.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
