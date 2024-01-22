Bone Biologics (BBLG) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) is one of 144 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bone Biologics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A -$1.49 million -0.07 Bone Biologics Competitors $538.82 million $17.83 million -15.77

Bone Biologics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics. Bone Biologics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

30.5% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bone Biologics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35% Bone Biologics Competitors -74.63% -34.29% -14.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bone Biologics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics Competitors 229 1265 1483 54 2.45

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 51.70%. Given Bone Biologics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bone Biologics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bone Biologics’ rivals have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bone Biologics rivals beat Bone Biologics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

