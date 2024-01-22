Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$10.25 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th.
Bonterra Energy Stock Down 1.9 %
Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$84.91 million during the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 17.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 0.3201555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bonterra Energy Company Profile
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
