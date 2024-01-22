Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 695,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,403 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $76,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 2.0 %

BAH traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,948. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $131.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.68%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.13.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

