Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 561,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after acquiring an additional 49,782 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after buying an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 334.0% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after buying an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 50.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,180,617. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

