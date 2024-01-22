Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Receives $75.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYD. Barclays downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.68. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 512,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,049,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 45,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

