Brady (NYSE:BRC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Bank of America raised Brady from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $59.89 on Friday. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Brady’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brady will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brady

In other Brady news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brady by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,963,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,342 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 422,030.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 856,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,293,000 after acquiring an additional 856,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 2,366.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,452,000 after acquiring an additional 792,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brady in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,731,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,330,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

