Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,400,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 983,436 shares.The stock last traded at $7.07 and had previously closed at $7.22.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.76). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 78.09% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
