BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $2.65

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.73. BRF shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 570,128 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on BRFS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

BRF Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in BRF by 18.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 102,564 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BRF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in BRF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BRF by 62.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

