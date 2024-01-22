Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.34

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.34 and last traded at $99.34, with a volume of 7905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFAM. UBS Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,805 shares of company stock worth $700,921. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 563.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

