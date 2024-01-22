BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.50. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 6,217.39%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.29 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 180.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 48.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

